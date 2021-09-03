Former City of Industry city manager, ex-Assembly member among 4 charged in alleged public corruption

Four men are facing felony charges for allegedly embezzling approximately million of dollars from what was supposed to be a solar farm project for the City of Industry, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced Friday.

William Barkett, 63, Anthony Bouza, 60, Paul Jule Philips, 70, and Frank Hill, 67, were involved in the scheme.

The city worked with San Gabriel Valley Water and Power LLC on a potential solar farm between 2016 and 2018, during which time the city paid for costs that were to be reimbursed if construction began, according to the District Attorney’s office.

Barkett, the owner of SGVWP, is accused of receiving about $20 million in public funds, of which he allegedly spent about $8.3 million on personal items.

He then changed or falsified paperwork to cover up the embezzlement by inflating invoice amounts, according to the District Attorney’s office.

Barkett faces four total counts: embezzlement, money laundering, grand theft and misappropriation of public funds.

For their roles in the alleged scheme, charges are also being filed against Bouza, an attorney and private contractor hired by the city, and Philips, the former city manager of Industry who is currently the city manager of Bell, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Philips has been charged with one count of misappropriation of public funds, while Bouza, who allegedly helped create an agreement, faces nine counts, one charge of misappropriation of public funds and eight counts of having a financial interest in a contract or purchase made in an official capacity.

Hill, who is also a private contractor and is a former member of the state Assembly, was also retained by the city. He was charged with two counts of having a financial interest in a contract or purchase made in an official capacity.

“Public corruption erodes the trust of our citizenry and hampers progress,” Gascón said in a statement. “There is no place for it in Los Angeles County.”

Philips’ first court appearance was Friday, though his arraignment was postponed to Sept. 10.

The other three defendants are expected to be arraigned on Sept. 7.

The case remains under investigation by the District Attorney’s Bureau of Investigation.