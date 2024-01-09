According to a document filed Tuesday, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office has declined to file felony charges against former Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías in connection with an incident of alleged domestic violence last year.

The 27-year-old hero of the Dodgers’ 2020 World Series run was arrested on domestic violence charges by officers with the Exposition Park Department of Public Safety on Sept. 3. Exposition Park is the site of BMO Stadium where Lionel Messi and Inter Miami played LAFC that night in a Major League Soccer match attended by many celebrities.

On the night he was arrested, authorities allege Urías “pushed his wife against a fence and pulled her by the hair or shoulders,” according to the L.A. DA’s charge evaluation worksheet. The document also stated that neither his wife’s injuries nor Urías’ “criminal history justify a felony filing.”

The case has now been turned over to the Los Angeles City Attorney who may choose to file misdemeanor charges.

Julio Urías of the Los Angeles Dodgers poses for a portrait during photo day at Camelback Ranch on Feb. 20, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Credit: Rob Tringali/Getty Images)

This was Urías’ second domestic violence arrest in the past four years.

In May 2019, Urías was accused of domestic battery and was suspended for 20 games by MLB. The case, however, wasn’t prosecuted by the L.A. City Attorney after Urías agreed to complete a 52-week counseling program.

Whether or not authorities charge the Culiacan, Mexico native in this latest case, the now free agent could face potential punishment from Major League Baseball if their investigation determines he violated the league’s policies on domestic violence.