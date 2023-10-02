Former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer and Lindsey Hill, the woman who accused him of sexual assault, have settled their dueling defamation lawsuits.

“Mr. Bauer did not make – and never has made – any payments to Ms. Hill, including to resolve their litigation. With this matter now at rest, Mr. Bauer can focus completely on baseball.” Bauer’s attorneys, Shawn Holley and Jon Fetterolf, said in a statement sent to TMZ Monday.

Hill’s attorney, Bryan Freedman, told TMZ that Hill is also not paying Bauer to settle his lawsuit, but instead is receiving $300,000 from her insurance company.

Bauer, who is currently pitching for the Yokohama DeNA Baystars in Japan, posted a video on Twitter Monday in which he shared purported evidence to support his claim that Hill’s entire accusation was a set up to extract money from the former Cy Young winner.

In the post, Bauer showed a selfie video of Hill smiling in his bed purportedly recorded the morning after she claims he raped her at his Pasadena home in 2021.

In a social media post, former Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer provided video and texts that he claims prove the sexual assault allegation was a setup. (@BauerOutage)

Hill alleged that Bauer choked her into unconsciousness, punched her repeatedly and had anal sex with her without her consent during two sexual encounters. The pitcher has said the two engaged in rough sex at her suggestion and followed guidelines they agreed to in advance.

In his video, Bauer also shared messages Hill allegedly exchanged with friends outlining how she could concoct a sex assault claim to extort money.

Bauer, 32, was placed on administrative leave by MLB in July 2021. He was suspended an unprecedented 324 games by Major League Baseball, a ban reduced to 194 games by an independent arbitrator in December 2022.

A screenshot from Lindsey Hill’s selfie video that Bauer claims was recorded after she claims he sexually assaulted her. (X @BauerOutage)

After Bauer’s suspension ended, the Dodgers cut him and no MLB team picked him up.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney declined to file charges in the case.

KTLA has not previously identified Lindsey Hill under our policy of not identifying sexual assault survivors and accusers unless they choose to go public, which is now the case with Hill.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.