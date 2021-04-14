Former Dodgers player Yasiel Puig denies sexual assault allegations

Former Los Angeles Dodgers player Yasiel Puig has denied sexual assault allegations made against him, releasing a statement on Twitter on Tuesday, saying the 2018 encounter was consensual.

Last October, an anonymous woman filed a civil lawsuit against the player, claiming he forced her into a bathroom at a 2018 Lakers game and assaulted her.

“Let me be clear and set the record straight once and for all: These allegations are totally false, the evidence proves they are false, and I look forward to all the facts and truth coming out,” Puig said in the statement.

The former Dodger said he has text and Instagram messages from the woman that exonerate him.

I released a statement along with my attorneys today. I am encouraging you all to please read. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/agTMeQ3Onz — Yasiel Puig (@YasielPuig) April 13, 2021