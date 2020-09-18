Former employee stabs 3 people at Harbor City business: LAPD

The outside of a building where three people were stabbed by a disgruntled former employee is shown on Sept. 18, 2020. (KTLA)

A man who had been fired from a Harbor City business returned Friday and allegedly stabbed three people with a knife, Los Angeles Police Department officials said.

Police responded to an altercation at a business in the 25000 block of Belle Porte Avenue about 9:30 a.m.

Three people at the business were taken to a hospital with stab wounds, and the alleged assailant was taken into custody, police said. The victims were reported to be in stable condition.

A preliminary investigation revealed that an employee had gotten a restraining order against the suspect, who was subsequently fired.

The suspect returned to the business with a knife and stabbed three employees, police said. It is unclear, however, if the person who had filed the restraining order was injured in the ordeal.

The suspect, who hasn’t been identified, also suffered stab wounds during the incident. Police did not elaborate on how he was injured.

No further details about the incident have been released.