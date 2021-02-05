Former Garcetti aide testifies that mayor’s advisor engaged in unwanted touching

A former staffer to Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti testified he was repeatedly hugged and given unwanted shoulder massages by former senior mayoral aide Rick Jacobs — and witnessed similar treatment of a police officer now suing the city over the alleged advances.

Courage Campaign founder Rick Jacobs attends the All In For The 99% event in Los Angeles on March 31, 2012. (David Livingston / Getty Images)

Henry Casas, who worked for Garcetti from 2013 to 2018, made the allegations in a deposition he gave in December to attorneys for Los Angeles Police Officer Matthew Garza, a former member of Garcetti’s security detail who has filed a lawsuit claiming he frequently endured harassment by Jacobs. Casas is the first Garcetti aide to publicly allege improper behavior by Jacobs while he worked for the mayor, and his testimony could bolster Garza’s case.

“I definitely got hugged. You know, pretty much, you know, my biceps would get grabbed, right, squeezed. Every now and then, you know, I might be sitting down, he’d be behind me and do a — like a quick massage,” Casas said, according to a transcript of the deposition.

When asked by Garza’s attorney if he had done anything to invite the behavior by Jacobs, Casas replied, “Definitely not.”

Read the full story on LATimes.com.