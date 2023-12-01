LOS ANGELES – In a roundtable held at his offices in Santa Monica on Friday, former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger met with the families of three Israeli hostages being held by Hamas in Gaza.

Ella Shani, 14, shared her account of the Oct. 7 Hamas attack, explaining how her family woke up to the sound of rockets. She and her mother and brother survived, but her grandparents were shot, her cousin, Amit, was kidnapped, and later she learned her father was dead.

“The last thing Amit knew or heard before he was kidnapped was that his dad’s house was on fire while his dad was still in there, and the last thing he saw was his mother and two sisters surrounded by six armed terrorists,” Ella recounted.

Jacob Bohbot, 36, explained how his brother, Elkana Bohbot, was kidnapped from the Nova music festival.

Schwarzenegger also heard from Bar Rudaeff, the son of Lior Rudaeff, 61, a security team member at a kibbutz who was taken hostage by Hamas.

Ella Shani, whose father died in the Oct. 7 Hamas attack, speaks at a roundtable involving former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger on Dec. 1, 2023, in Santa Monica. (KTLA)

Local Rabbi Marvin Heir organized Friday’s meeting with the Museum of Tolerance.

The former governor expressed hope that the current Israel-Hamas war will give way to lasting peace in the Middle East.

“Let’s get along, and let’s work together, and let’s coexist rather than fight each other,” he told KTLA.

As other families wait to learn of their loved ones’ fates, Ella Shani shared her family’s good news: her cousin Amit Shani, just 16, had been freed.

“I’m happy to say that two days ago he came back. We were all in euphoria,” she shared.

According to the Israeli government, there are still 137 hostages being held by Hamas.