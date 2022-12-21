A former special agent with Homeland Security Investigations was convicted of sexually assaulting two women and abusing his official position to prevent the victims from reporting his conduct, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

John Jacob Olivas, 48, of Riverside, was found guilty of three counts of deprivation of rights under color of law.

Olivas, who worked with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement from 2007 to 2015, assaulted the two women in 2012.

He attempted to rape a woman in January 2012 “after making it clear to her that the police would not be responsive to any report she would make about Olivas because he was ‘above a cop,’ and ‘untouchable’ and ‘invisible’ to police due to his position as a federal agent,” authorities said.

Olivas threatened the victim, saying he could make her “disappear,” have her children taken from her and get her arrested on fake charges, the victim testified.

The defendant raped a woman in September of that year, and then again in November.

In both incidents, Olivas told the victim that police would not respond to any report she might make, causing the victim to believe he was “invincible” to the criminal justice system, she testified.

The victim also testified that Olivas pointed his service weapon into her back before he sexually assaulted her in September 2012, officials said.

The victims endured “violent, escalating, controlling, and intimidating behavior, which included his repeated brandishing of HSI credentials to [them] and asserting that he was above the law,” prosecutors wrote in court documents.

In all incidents, Olivas violated the victims’ constitutional rights to liberty and bodily integrity, officials said.

Olivas faces a maximum of life in prison when he is sentenced March 11.

The FBI and ICE’s Office of Professional Responsibility investigated Olivas’ crimes.