A man who used to live in Inglewood has been sentenced to more than 15 years in prison for producing child pornography, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday.

Jorge Coronado Gonzalez, 56, was taken into custody at LAX two years ago when he returned to the U.S. for a trip after moving to Mexico.

While he was living in Mexico, Coronado Gonzalez “coerced and persuaded the then-16-year-old victim to film sexually explicit videos herself,” the DOJ said in a press release.

Coronado Gonzalez, who had “previously sexually molested” the girl, the daughter of a close friend, under threats of violence for years, “he continued to exploit the victim with demands that she send him sexualized photos and videos every day – demands that were backed with threats to kill relatives who also resided in Mexico,” the DOJ said.

While he lived in an “unknown location in Mexico,” he “returned to the United States to continue his sexual assaults on the victim” in 2020, allowing him to be taken into custody, officials said.

“Law enforcement was alerted to the longtime molestation after Coronado Gonzalez posted one of the child pornography images to a social media platform, which led to the victim’s mother learning of the illicit conduct,” the release added.

He pleaded guilty in January of this year, and he was sentenced to 188 months in federal prison and, after that, a lifetime of supervised release by U.S. District Judge Dolly Gee, who said his conduct was “reprehensible,” “cruel” and “depraved.”