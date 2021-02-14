Former L.A. City Council President Pat Russell, 1st woman elected to post, dies at 97

Former Los Angeles City Council President Pat Russell, a community activist who became the first woman elected to the powerful post, died Thursday. She was 97.

Pat Russell was elected to the Los Angeles City Council in 1969 and became president in 1983.(Los Angeles Times)

Russell died in her home after suffering from cancer, her son David wrote on Facebook. “I adored her as Mom, but also as one of the most extraordinary persons I have ever known,” he wrote.

Russell represented the 6th District for 18 years, until 1987. It was one of the city’s most diverse, with voters spread roughly equally among the largely white and affluent Westchester and Playa del Rey, the middle-class bedroom community of Mar Vista and counterculture hub of Venice, and the majority-Black Crenshaw.

Her slice of Los Angeles was a microcosm of the issues facing modern American cities — racism, noise, development, traffic congestion and tensions over how to use a dwindling supply of land — yet she balanced her constituents’ interests with skill, observers said.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.