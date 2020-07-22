Former L.A. City Councilman Hal Bernson dies at 89

Hal Bernson, former Los Angeles city councilman, is seen in an undated photo. (Harold Examiner Collection, Los Angeles Public Library via L.A. Times)

Hal Bernson, who led the city to establish historic seismic safety laws during his 24 years on the Los Angeles City Council, has died. He was 89.

Bernson’s death was confirmed Tuesday by Greig Smith, a former city councilman who also served as Bernson’s chief of staff.

A no-nonsense politician from the northwest San Fernando Valley, Bernson was unafraid to publicly spar with his council colleagues and impatient with bureaucratic delays. He “was an old-school guy who cared about fixing his community,” Smith said in an interview.

“He never had press conferences because he didn’t care about getting credit,” Smith said. “It wasn’t his thing.”

