Former L.A. City Councilman Mitch Englander begins prison sentence for corruption

Former Los Angeles City Councilman Mitchell Englander, convicted in a sprawling City Hall corruption case last year, has begun serving his 14-month sentence at the U.S. Penitentiary in Tucson, prison records show.

Englander was sentenced in January for lying to federal authorities about his dealings with a businessman who provided him $15,000 in secret cash payments and a debauched night in Las Vegas. He was the first to be imprisoned in a probe that has also produced felony charges against former City Councilman Jose Huizar, former deputy mayor Raymond Chan and several others.

Englander, who served on the council from 2011 to 2018, had been instructed to report to the prison system this week. He has a projected release date of May 28, 2022, said Scott Taylor, spokesman for the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

The federal prison in Tucson is a high-security penitentiary with an adjacent minimum-security satellite camp. The satellite camp holds 92 inmates, according to the facility’s website.

