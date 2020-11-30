Former L.A. deputy mayor charged in federal City Hall corruption probe

A former senior aide to Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has been charged with racketeering conspiracy, bribery and other crimes in the ongoing federal probe into corruption at City Hall, according to court records filed Monday.

Raymond Chan, a deputy mayor who oversaw economic development for Garcetti in 2016 and 2017, is the latest figure to be accused of playing a role in a sprawling scheme allegedly run by ousted Councilman Jose Huizar. Prosecutors say both men were involved in shaking down developers seeking help pushing downtown real estate projects through the city’s approval process.

In a statement, U.S. Atty. Nick Hanna said Huizar, Chan and their network of associates “repeatedly violated the public trust by soliciting and accepting numerous cash bribes and other financial benefits, turning Huizar’s City Council seat into a money-making criminal enterprise.”

Along with Chan, prosecutors Monday announced corruption charges against Wei Huang, the chairman of a Chinese real estate company that proposed a 77-story skyscraper on Figueroa Street, and Dae Yong Lee, a Bel-Air developer who won approval for a new 20-story residential tower on Hill Street in 2017. Companies operated by the two men were also named as defendants.

