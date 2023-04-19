Former Los Angeles Mayor Richard J. Riordan has died at the age of 92, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The city’s last Republican mayor, Riordan was elected in 1993 and served until 2001. He is credited with helping L.A. “rebound from the 1992 riots” and managing “its recovery after the Northridge earthquake,” the Times wrote.

As a political moderate, he emerged as a civil and political donor after making a fortune as an investment banker and became a candidate for mayor of L.A. at the age of 62.

Former Los Angeles Mayor Richard Riordan during White Oleander Premiere at Mann Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California, United States. (Photo by Chris Weeks/FilmMagic) (Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CA – SEPTEMBER 17: Richard Riordan attends the Broad Museum black tie inaugural dinner at The Broad on September 17, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic) (Getty Images)

Richard Riordan during 1998 MTV VMA Press Conference at La Boheme in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc) (Getty Images)

“Mayor Richard Riordan loved Los Angeles, and devoted so much of himself to bettering our City,” L.A. Mayor Karen Bass said in a statement. “Though born in New York, Mayor Riordan will be remembered as an LA original.”

Riordan reportedly died just after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday while he was surrounded by family, friends, caregivers and his beloved dogs.

He is survived by his wife, three children, three grandchildren and his sister.