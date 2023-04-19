Former Los Angeles Mayor Richard J. Riordan has died at the age of 92, the Los Angeles Times reported.
The city’s last Republican mayor, Riordan was elected in 1993 and served until 2001. He is credited with helping L.A. “rebound from the 1992 riots” and managing “its recovery after the Northridge earthquake,” the Times wrote.
As a political moderate, he emerged as a civil and political donor after making a fortune as an investment banker and became a candidate for mayor of L.A. at the age of 62.
“Mayor Richard Riordan loved Los Angeles, and devoted so much of himself to bettering our City,” L.A. Mayor Karen Bass said in a statement. “Though born in New York, Mayor Riordan will be remembered as an LA original.”
Riordan reportedly died just after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday while he was surrounded by family, friends, caregivers and his beloved dogs.
He is survived by his wife, three children, three grandchildren and his sister.