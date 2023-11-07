Angel City Football Club is condemning the actions of a former player who was seen on video giving a Nazi salute at a pro-Israel rally in Beverly Hills.

The video, which was first shared on social media Monday morning by the watchdog group, StopAntisemitism, shows Stefany Ferrer Van Ginkel riding in the passenger seat of a car driven by another pro soccer player, identified by the group as Samim Haydari.

Ferrer Van Ginkel flashes a “Seig Heil” salute as pro-Israel demonstrators shout “Shame on you!” It was unclear what occurred before the recording started.

Ferrer Van Ginkel, 25, played in Angel City FC’s inaugural season in 2022. The Brazil native left the team in November of that year after her contract was not renewed.

“Stefany Ferrer Van Ginkel does not play for Angel City Football Club, nor has she been affiliated with the club since November 2022. We condemn her recent actions and statements,” the team said in a statement Monday afternoon.

According to a now-deleted Instagram post, she and Haydari recently launched Juega Bonita, a brand “created to grow the girls soccer game.”

The pair issued an apology in a video posted to social media late Monday.

“I know we have approached the situation with hate and made it worse with our actions,” Haydari said. “We acted childish … All we can do is become better [and] learn a lesson from this. We cannot change the past.”

Ferrer Van Ginkel did not speak in the video.

Haydari was last listed as a player with United City FC, a developmental team, in 2022.

Angel City FC plays in the National Women’s Soccer League.