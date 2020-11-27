Former LAPD detective brings Thanksgiving cheer family of sisters killed in South L.A. crash

A family who lost two young girls after they were struck by a truck while walking to school last year had their Thanksgiving brightened by a former Los Angeles police detective who worked on the case.

The family said it’s still painful to have two empty chairs at the table where Marlene and Amy Lorenzo, ages 14 and 12, used to sit.

The pair were fatally struck by a double bottom dump truck while on their way to Clinton Middle School in April 2019. The driver in the crash faces two counts of vehicular manslaughter.

“When we sit down at the table, we still have two empty seats. And it hurts. It’ll always hurt,” said the girls’ uncle, Antonio Lorenzo.

This year, things have been complicated by the fact that the girls’ parents have lost factory work due to the pandemic, and their five children are now home for distance learning.

On Thursday, Moses Castillo brought some relief in the form of food, household goods and cash.

“It’s not much, but it’s from the heart,” Castillo told the family, who he first got to know when investigating their daughters’ case.

The Lorenzos shed tears, and said they were happy to know they’re not alone.