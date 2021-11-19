Former LAPD officer avoids jail time, gets probation after detective accuses him of assault and blackmail

Los Angeles Police Department Robbery-Homicide Division Detective Ysabel Villegas, left, and Central Division Senior Lead Officer Danny Reedy, right, are seen in undated photos. (Credit: @LAPDCentral on Twitter/@LAPDOCB on Twitter)

A former LAPD officer accused of sexually assaulting and beating a female detective with whom he was having an affair will avoid jail time under the terms of a plea deal reached this week, officials confirmed Friday.

Danny Reedy pleaded no contest to one count of misdemeanor injury of a spouse or girlfriend and was sentenced to three years’ probation on Wednesday, shortly before he was set to face a preliminary hearing on charges of extortion, domestic violence and violating a restraining order, said Greg Risling, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office.

Under the terms of the plea, Reedy is banned from owning guns, must complete one year of counseling and cannot have contact with the victim, Risling said.

Reedy initially faced up to six years in prison. The accusations against him burst into the public sphere in 2019, after Det. Ysabel Villegas filed a lawsuit that accused Reedy of rape and claimed he threatened to release sexually explicit images of her.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.