A former officer with the Los Angeles Police Department who was charged with eight counts of lewd acts with a child after allegedly sexually assaulting four boys has died in custody, authorities announced Monday.

Paul Razo, who had been taken into custody less than two weeks ago, was transported to an L.A. County medical center on May 20 for a pre-existing medical condition. The 46-year-old died while receiving treatment, officials with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department told KTLA.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office alleges Razo sexually assaulted four boys between 2007 and 2016 in his Covina home. Two of the victims were described as being his young male relatives, officials said.

Paul Razo is seen in a 2018 photo released by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department on May 15, 2023.

Razo had worked with the LAPD for about 24 years and was assigned to the Hollywood area as a training coordinator, officials said. He “separated” from the department in March, police said in a news release after Razo was taken into custody on May 10.

No further details surrounding the circumstances of the former officer’s in-custody death were provided.