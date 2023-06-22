LAPD Officer William Rodriguez is seen in court on July 18, 2019. (Credit: KTLA)

A former Los Angeles Police Department officer has been convicted of raping a woman while off-duty in 2015.

William Rodriguez, 38, was arrested in July 2019 on multiple counts of sexual assault, including two alleged rapes.

Rodriguez, a ten-year LAPD veteran, was taken into custody and immediately relieved of his duties.

According to the Police Department, Rodriguez was identified as the suspect in a 2015 rape after police received a “cold hit” on his DNA through the Combined DNA Index System, aka CODIS.

Detectives began investigating Rodriguez after a woman came forward to accuse him of rape in 2018. That incident led to the DNA hit tying him to the 2015 attack. Both alleged attacks happened while Rodriguez was off-duty.

The 2015 attack happened in August when Rodriguez drove the victim to an unspecified location and then raped her, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Rodriguez had originally pleaded not guilty to two counts of rape when he made his initial court appearance nearly four years ago.

Jurors deliberated for one-and-a-half days before finding Rodriguez guilty for the 2015 rape, but not guilty for the alleged attack in 2018.

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón said he was disappointed that Rodriguez avoided conviction for the first count of rape, but commended both women for coming forward to tell their stories.

“Today, justice has been served for one of the victims of a heinous crime committed by a police officer who was entrusted with protecting and serving our community,” Gascón said.

He is due back in court for sentencing on August 10.