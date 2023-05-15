Paul Razo is seen in a 2018 photo released by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department on May 15, 2023.

A former Los Angeles Police Department officer has been charged with eight counts of lewd acts with a child, and authorities are seeking additional possible victims.

Paul Razo, 46, was arrested May 10 and he remains in custody.

He is accused of child sexual abuse, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department alleges the incident occurred between 2007 and 2016 when he lived in the Covina area.

“Based on the nature of the allegations and Mr. Razo’s access to children, detectives believe there may be additional unidentified victims,” officials said in a news release.

Authorities released a 2018 image of Razo and described him as having black hair and brown eyes.

He is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 245 pounds.

Anyone with information about Razo, or believes they may have been victimized by him, is asked to contact LASD’s special victims bureau’s toll-free tip line at 877-710-5273 or by email at specialvictimsbureau@lasd.org.