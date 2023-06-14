A former Long Beach first responder was sentenced to more than 29 years in federal prison after he was found guilty of gun and drug crimes, including selling fentanyl that resulted in the fatal overdose of a coworker, officials with the United States Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday.

Cruz Noel Quintero, 43, of Long Beach, who was formerly employed as an emergency medical technician at a Long Beach hospital, shipped methamphetamine, cocaine and other drugs across the country beginning no later than Feb. 2018, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Central District of California Office.

In May 2019, Quintero sold a coworker a white powder he claimed was cocaine for $100 in a parking lot outside the hospital’s emergency room. The coworker was planning a trip to Vegas with her partner, a volunteer firefighter and former nurse at the Long Beach hospital.

According to evidence presented during the 43-year-old’s trial, the coworker and her partner, not realizing the powder was fentanyl, ingested some of it the following morning and passed out. The former nurse and volunteer firefighter was later pronounced dead.

“Two toxicologists testified that the only drug they found in [the victim’s] blood was fentanyl, and two doctors – a medical examiner and a medical toxicologist – testified that the victim died because of fentanyl toxicology,” the release noted.

Search warrants were issued for two residences in which investigators discovered Quintero’s drug-trafficking operation along with 13 firearms that included two machine guns, two short-barreled assault rifles and nine other guns, some of which were loaded. Investigators also found 10 pounds of cutting agents used to dilute the quality of certain narcotics as well as a hydraulic press used to manufacture kilogram bricks of cocaine and meth.

Quintero was taken into custody after the victim’s fatal overdose where he has remained since May 2019.

“Quintero operated a reckless and callous drug trafficking business that repeatedly endangered people’s lives and ultimately killed [the victim],” prosecutors argued in a sentencing memorandum. “For at least a year, [Quintero] shipped kilos of cocaine and pounds of methamphetamine out of state, and sold poor-quality, adulterated drugs to unsuspecting buyers, all while guarding his drug-distribution outpost in Long Beach with machine guns and short-barreled rifles.”

At the end of his six-day trial in Sept. 2022, a jury found the 43-year-old guilty on one count of distributing fentanyl resulting in death, one count of possessing machine guns, two counts of possessing unregistered firearms, one count of maintaining drug-involved premises and one count of possessing firearms in furtherance of a drug-trafficking operation.

United States Judge Christina A. Snyder sentenced Quintero to 352 months in federal prison. He is due to appear in court again on Sept. 6 for a restitution hearing.