Former Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia, who was sworn in as one of the newest members of the U.S. House of Representatives, had a few special items with him at his ceremony Tuesday.

“Will be proudly sworn-in to Congress on the U.S. Constitution. Underneath the Constitution will be 3 items that mean a lot to me personally. A photo of my parents who I lost to covid, my citizenship certificate & an original Superman #1 from the @librarycongress,” the self-described “comic book nerd” tweeted on Tuesday.

Garcia will now serve as the representative for California’s 42nd Congressional District.

Garcia immigrated to the U.S. from Peru at the age of 5 and has said that becoming a citizen was not only his proudest moment, but also the reason he went into public service.

Upon his election as mayor of Long Beach in 2014, Garcia became the first immigrant and LGBTQ mayor in the city’s history. He will also be the first LGBTQ immigrant to serve in Congress, according to his office.

His mother and stepfather both died of COVID-19 complications just two weeks apart in 2020.