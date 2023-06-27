Michael Quigley in a photo from the Long Beach Police Department.

A former employee with the Long Beach Unified School District was arrested Monday for the alleged sexual battery of minors.

The suspect, identified as Michael Quigley, 74, from Lakewood, was arrested on seven counts of sexual battery and seven counts of annoying or molesting a child under the age of 18, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

In October 2022, a female juvenile victim told police she had been inappropriately touched by Quigley while he was volunteering as a swim and water polo coach at Jordan High School.

As detectives began investigating, more juvenile victims involving Quigley were identified, police said.

The suspect is believed to be responsible for sexual batteries dating back to 2021, according to investigators.

Following his arrest, Quigley was booked at the Long Beach City Jail. He is being held on $100,000 bail.

Detectives are encouraging any additional victims of the suspect to come forward and contact Detective Denise Green at 562-570-7321.

Anonymous tips may be submitted through “LA Crime Stoppers” at 1-800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.