A former Los Angeles police officer was arrested Thursday for the alleged rape of a child under 14 years old.

The suspect was identified as Diego Jose Miranda Lopez, who was a former LAPD officer assigned to the North Hollywood area.

The alleged assault occurred prior to his employment with the LAPD, authorities note.

When Lopez was confronted with the rape allegations, he resigned from his role as a probationary officer, according to officials.

Lopez was arrested on charges of forcible rape of a child under 14 years old. He is currently being held without bail at LAPD’s Valley Jail.

The L.A. County District Attorney’s Office is set to review Lopez’s case on April 24 for filing considerations.

No further details were released as the case remains under investigation.

“The Juvenile Division, under Detective Bureau, is investigating the criminal allegations of rape and Internal Affairs Division, under Professional Standards Bureau, is responsible for the

administrative investigation relating to this case,” said LAPD.