Edgardo Feralin Dormido Jr. is seen in a 2012 photo distributed by the FBI.

A man wanted by the FBI for molesting children in Manhattan Beach is believed be in the Philippines.

In 2015, Edgardo Feralin Dormido, Jr., 48, was charged in Los Angeles County with five felony counts, including oral copulation or sexual penetration with a child 10 years old or younger and forcible lewd act on a child.

He was not found in California, and the Manhattan Beach Police Department requested the help of the FBI.

Last June, Dormido was federally charged with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution and a federal warrant was issued for his arrest, FBI officials said.

He has not been located but is believed to have fled to the Philippines, and he may still have family and associates in Los Angeles.

Authorities released his photo in hopes of generating leads in the case.

He has black hair, brown eyes, weighs 130 pounds and is 5 feet 4 inches tall.

Anyone with information about Dormido’s whereabouts is asked to contact their local FBI office or nearest American Embassy. A reward money may also be available for anyone with information.