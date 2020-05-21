Live Now
Former Marine arrested on suspicion of weapons charges in Irvine

Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

A 24-year-old former U.S. Marine was arrested on suspicion of possessing illegal firearms by Irvine police after an FBI SWAT team served a search warrant on his home Wednesday morning as part of a federal investigation, officials said.

A man identified by the FBI as Jason Fong was led away from his home in the 5300 block of Royale Avenue in handcuffs wearing a surgical mask and placed into an Irvine Police car.

FBI agents assisted by a SWAT team began an extensive search of the large bungalow, focusing a considerable amount of the time on the property’s garage Wednesday morning.

Fong was taken into custody by Irvine Police officers.

