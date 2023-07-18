Carlos Juarez, 44, is seen in an undated booking photo provided by the Irvine Police Department.

A former Orange County basketball coach was convicted Tuesday of sexually assaulting four young girls.

Costa Mesa resident, Carlos Francisco Juarez, 48, was found guilty by a jury of 10 felony counts of lewd act upon a child under 14, seven felony counts of lewd act upon a child and two felony counts each of oral copulation of a minor under the age of 16 and sexual penetration by foreign object of a minor, according to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.

Juarez faces a maximum sentence of 150 years to life in prison. He was arrested back in April 2019.

The four victims were between 11 and 14 years old when the reported sexual acts took place between 2005 and 2010, according to authorities.

Juarez primarily coached for club basketball teams including SoCal Swoosh and O.C. Mustangs and also worked at Aliso Niguel, Costa Mesa, Mater Dei, and Tustin high schools.

In 2005, an 11-year-old victim took private lessons from Juarez at a Tustin gym

where Juarez had the girl “practice topless after he initially sought to have her remove all her clothing,” according to court documents. He then allegedly sexually assaulted the girl after practice before giving her an envelope of money.

Carlos Juarez, 44, is seen in an undated booking photo provided by the Irvine Police Department.

Juarez was also convicted of moving into the home of a 13-year-old girl where he continued to engage in repeated sexual abuse, officials said. The abuse continued for more than four years.

Juarez had sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl he was coaching during private basketball lessons in 2008 and was also found guilty of forcing a 13-year-old girl to perform a sex act on him in exchange for the promise of becoming a starter.

“Coaches are entrusted to help student-athletes be the very best in their respective sports – not to groom or exploit them for their own perverted gratification,” said Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer. “These young women will forever bear the trauma of being sexually assaulted by someone they should have been able to trust. He robbed these young girls of their innocence – and he victimized girl after girl until he finally got caught.”

Juarez faces a maximum sentence of 150 years to life in prison. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 9.