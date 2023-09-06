Carlos Francisco Juarez, 44, is seen in an undated booking photo provided by the Irvine Police Department.

A former Orange County basketball coach was sentenced to life in prison for sexually assaulting young girls who he coached.

Carlos Francisco Juarez, 48, from Costa Mesa, was found guilty of:

– 10 felony counts of a lewd act upon a child under 14

– Seven felony counts of lewd act upon a child

– Two felony counts of oral copulation of a minor under the age of 16

– Two felony counts of sexual penetration by foreign object of a minor

Juarez was first arrested in April 2019 and later found guilty by a jury in July 2023, according to the O.C. District Attorney’s Office.

The four victims were between 11 and 14 years old when the sexual acts took place between 2005 and 2010, authorities said.

Juarez primarily coached for club basketball teams including SoCal Swoosh and O.C. Mustangs and also worked at Aliso Niguel, Costa Mesa, Mater Dei and Tustin high schools.

In 2005, an 11-year-old victim took private lessons from Juarez at a Tustin gym where he had the girl “practice topless after he initially sought to have her remove all her clothing,” court documents said. He then allegedly sexually assaulted the girl after practice before giving her an envelope of money.

Juarez was also convicted of moving into the home of a 13-year-old girl where he continued to engage in repeated sexual abuse, officials said. The abuse continued for more than four years.

Juarez had sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl he was coaching during private basketball lessons in 2008 and was also found guilty of forcing a 13-year-old girl to perform a sex act on him in exchange for the promise of becoming a starter.

“This coach was in a position of trust and authority over these young girls and he took advantage of them,” District Attorney Todd Spitzer said. “Youth sports should be a safe environment where neither parents nor athletes should have to worry about children being targeted by a sexual predator. As a result of the bravery of these young victims to speak out, another child molester is behind bars for the rest of his life and will no longer be allowed to prey on innocent children.”