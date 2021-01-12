Former Orange school district employee sentenced for distributing child pornography

A 43-year-old former employee of the Orange Unified School District was sentenced to six years in federal prison Monday for distributing child pornography, officials announced.

Mike Barry Brior, of Riverside, was an employee of the school district for 18 years and worked for a time directly with children, as a teacher’s assistant, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

Brior pleaded guilty in November to one count of distribution of child pornography, the U.S. Attorney’s office said.

He sent image and video files of explicit sexual conduct involving young children via the Kik instant messaging application, officials said.

Brior sent at least 10 video files to two message groups within three weeks in 2018, and prosecutors said they believe at least some of those uploads took place while he was at school during work hours.

The victims were both boys and girls, some of them appearing to be as young as 3 years old, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said, citing the sentencing memorandum filed by prosecutors.

After completing his six-year prison sentence, Brior will be under supervised release for 20 years and will be required to register as a sex offender, officials said.

A judge also ordered Brior to pay $12,000 in restitution and special assessments that will go to the victims in the case.