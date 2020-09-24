Former Pasadena marriage and family therapist pleads to sexually assaulting 7 patients

A former marriage and family therapist who worked in Pasadena pleaded no contest to sexually assaulting seven patients, officials announced Thursday.

Edgar Gustavo Villamarin, of Pasadena, pictured in a photo released by the Pasadena Police Department on Jan. 31, 2019.

Edgar Gustavo Villamarin, 66, entered his plea in connection with seven counts of sexual battery by fraud, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’’s Office.

He is expected to be sentenced to four years in prison on Dec. 1 and will be ordered to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

The prosecutor in the case said Villamarin touched or fondled victims between 2014 and 2018.

Villamarin was arrested Nov. 27, 2018 after a woman reported that he had sexually assaulted her during an appointment at his office in the 100 block of Orange Place, Pasadena police said at the time.

A second victim made a similar allegation against the defendant stemming from an incident at his office on Jan. 11, 2016.

He was eventually charged with seven felony counts.

Villamarin was first licensed as a family therapy in 1982, according to the California Department of Consumer Affairs. His license was revoked in 1998, but the action was stayed, according to records.

At the time, his license was suspended for 90 days and Villamarin was placed on a five-year probationary period. The reason for the disciplinary actions, however, were unclear.