A former pediatrician from Los Angeles will spend the next seven years in federal prison after being convicted of possessing dozens of DVDs and hundreds of images of child pornography.

Gary David Goulin, 62, of Los Angeles was sentenced to 90 months in federal prison on Friday. He was also ordered to pay a $50,000 fine and $22,000 in additional fees and will have to register as a sex offender for 15 years after his eventual release from prison.

Goulin pleaded guilty to one count of possession of child pornography earlier this year.

In November 2021, Goulin knowingly possessed four DVDs that contained sexually explicit images of children who were younger than 12 years old. He also admitted to having dozens of additional DVDs with hours of explicit material on them.

According to prosecutors, he owned more than 200 hours of child sex abuse material in various forms.

In August 2021, Goulin used his cell phone to receive more child pornography. He was also found to have more than 600 images of child pornography, including some that showed children engaging in “sadistic or masochistic conduct.”

Goulin lived in the Beverly Grove area and worked as a pediatrician at an undisclosed hospital prior to his arrest. In November 2021, the Medical Board of California prohibited him from practicing medicine.

He also faced additional child pornography charges in Los Angeles County, which were dismissed in favor of the federal charges.

The case was investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department and the FBI.