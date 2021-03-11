Former principal of Inglewood and Pasadena schools charged with theft, misappropriating funds

A 50-year-old man has been charged with pocketing tens of thousands of dollars over four years while working as the principal of two schools in Los Angeles County, officials said Thursday.

Kyle Douglas faces one count each of misappropriation of public funds, forgery and grand theft, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

He allegedly negotiated a contract with a company for private use of Inglewood High School’s parking lot while working as the principal there in 2017.

Two years later, while Douglas was the principal of Woodrow Wilson Middle School in Pasadena, he allegedly collected about $10,000 for a student trip to China and never paid the company that he hired to organize the trip, officials said.

“Betraying students, their parents and school administrators is the ultimate failure for those who are the face and voice of a school,” District Attorney George Gascón said in a news release.

Douglas pleaded not guilty to the charges Thursday and is scheduled to return to court on April 23.

