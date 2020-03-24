Former Rancho Palos Verdes mayor’s birthday bash at Trump golf club leaves partygoers with coronavirus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

On a Sunday evening two weeks and an eternity ago, Susan Brooks rang in her seventh decade, disco style, in the upstairs ballroom at the Trump National Golf Club in Rancho Palos Verdes.

There were local politicos, hors d’oeuvres, dancing and a lingering, if not overriding, worry of the novel coronavirus, which on March 8 had yet to paralyze daily life in Southern California.

There was also, it turns out, the virus itself. Brooks learned a week later a party-goer had tested positive for COVID-19, the infection caused by the coronavirus. She soon tested positive herself, along with three other guests.

The party, which was first reported by the South Bay-based Easy Reader News, has sparked a minor firestorm in Rancho Palos Verdes, where Brooks is a fixture in local politics and was once the city’s mayor.

