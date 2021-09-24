Former Rialto volleyball coach arrested for ongoing ‘inappropriate communication’ with student: police

A San Bernardino man was arrested Friday after police determined he exchanged lewd content with a minor via cell phone, the Rialto Police Department announced.

Bobby Elias, 29, is accused of participating in ongoing “inappropriate communication” with a 16-year-old female student at Eisenhower High School, located at 1321 N. Lilac Ave. in Rialto, the department said.

Elias is a former part-time volleyball coach at the school and a former part-time recreational specialist for the city of Rialto.

The department said police were alerted to the inappropriate contact at about 9:15 a.m. Friday, and Elias was arrested at 3:16 p.m. in the school parking lot.

Police said the department and the Rialto Unified School District “worked in concert throughout the investigation and will continue to do so.”

Elias is being held on $100,000 bail at the West Valley Detention Center on charges of inappropriate communication with a minor and annoying or molesting a minor under 18 years of age.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lt. James Mills at 909-820-2632. Anonymous information can be submitted by calling 800-782-7463 and referencing case #932109100.