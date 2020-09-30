Former ride-hailing driver sentenced after pleading to sexual assault of passenger in Boyle Heights

A former ride-hailing driver has been sentenced to four years in prison after pleading to sexually assaulting a passenger in Boyle Heights nearly three years ago, officials announced Wednesday.

Kamaru Deen, 37, pleaded no contest to one felony count of sexual battery by restraint, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

The judge in the case also ordered Deen to a lifetime sex offender registration.

The incident occurred on Nov. 25, 2017 when Deen pulled over at the end of an arranged ride along the 1300 block of South Grande Vista Avenue.

Prosecutors said he opened the door for the victim, grabbed her and pressed her against the car.

He then groped the victim and rubbed himself on her, officials said.

Deen left the area as the victim’s friends walked toward the vehicle.

After his arrest, Deen faced assault with the intent to commit rape, sexual battery and false imprisonment charges.

If convicted on those counts, he would have faced nine years in prison, officials said.

The case was investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department.