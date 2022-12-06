Bijan Nickroo, 35, in an undated picture provided by the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office.

A former Simi Valley high school teacher and coach pleaded no contest Tuesday to committing sex crimes on dozens of underage students, with 28 identified victims so far.

Authorities say Bijan Nickroo, 35, was working at Simi Valley High School when he allegedly set up a fake social media profile and “catfished” a large number of teenage boys, soliciting pornographic photos and videos.

He arranged for one underage victim to meet him at his school office where authorities say Nickroo performed oral sex on the minor.

The victim’s family later reported the incident to the police.

Throughout the investigation, officials identified 28 known victims of Nickroo.

Nickroo was an assistant football coach, a lacrosse coach and a yard supervisor at Simi Valley High School. He worked for the Simi Valley Unified School District from June 2012 to December 2019, police said.

He pled no contest to luring, oral copulation of a minor under 16, possession of child pornography and multiple counts of contact with the intent to commit child pornography crimes, according to the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office.

“We trust our children to coaches and teachers,” said Senior Deputy District Attorney Edward “Ted” Andrews, the prosecutor on the case. “The defendant’s criminal acts erode that trust. He targeted children with whom he worked and used his position of trust and authority to sexually abuse them in the real world and pursue them sexually online as well, causing tremendous harm to our community.”

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Jan. 11, 2023, where Nickroo faces up to five years in prison.