Former USC gynecologist George Tyndall faces 6 new sexual assault charges

Los Angeles County prosecutors have filed six more counts of sexual assault and battery against disgraced USC gynecologist George Tyndall, who was arrested last year after he was accused of sexual misconduct by hundreds of former students.

Tyndall, 73, was charged with five counts of sexual penetration of an unconscious person and one count of sexual battery by fraud in an amended complaint made public Thursday, according to a news release issued by the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office.

The longtime physician was arrested in June 2019 and charged with 29 felonies based on allegations of sexual misconduct made by 16 women regarding incidents between 2009 and 2016. Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide Division presented 145 cases to prosecutors concerning the alleged sexual abuse of Tyndall’s former patients, but many were outside the statute of limitations.

The new charges relate to attacks that took place between 2011 and 2015 at a USC health center, prosecutors said. If convicted of all charges, Tyndall faces up to 64 years in prison. He is due back in court in late July.

