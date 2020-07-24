Former USC gynecologist George Tyndall pleads not guilty to new sexual assault charges

George Tyndall, right, USC’s former longtime campus gynecologist, confers with attorney Leonard Levine on July 24, 2020. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

USC’s former campus gynecologist, who is accused of sexually assaulting 21 young women, pleaded not guilty Friday to a half-dozen new felony charges.

Prosecutors filed the latest charges — five counts of sexual penetration of an unconscious person and one count of sexual battery by fraud — against George Tyndall on July 9.

Related Content Former USC gynecologist George Tyndall faces 6 new sexual assault charges Video

The new charges involve alleged crimes against five women while the 73-year-old defendant was working at USC’s health center between 2011 and 2015, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Tyndall was charged in June 2019 with 18 felony counts of sexual penetration and 11 felony counts of sexual battery by fraud involving 16 other women dating back to 2009. He subsequently pleaded not guilty and was released from jail on bond about two months after his arrest.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.