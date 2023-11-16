An Orange County animal shelter is in crisis following the massive fire that destroyed a historic hangar in Tustin.

The OC Animal Care shelter is located dangerously close to the WWII-era blimp hangars which means the animals have not been able to step outside due to poor air quality.

The hangar fire that first ignited on Nov. 7., has spewed asbestos and other toxins into the air while prompting closures of all area schools and public parks.

The structure has continued to see flare-ups and smoldering hot spots for over a week after county and city officials declared a local state of emergency.

As crews continue cleaning up the toxic debris, the Tustin animal shelter is in desperate need of emergency foster homes as the animals have nowhere to play or be free from their kennels.

Dogs needing emergency foster homes amid the local state of emergency caused by the destructive hangar fire in Tustin. (KTLA)

OC Animal Care Center shelter in Tustin, California. (KTLA)

OC Animal Care Center shelter in Tustin, California. (KTLA)

“Due to the ongoing emergency, a lot of our dogs that are used to going outside, going for walks, playing all day, are forced into their kennels, mostly indoors,” explained Alexa Pratt from Orange County Community Resources. “So we’re asking people to open up their hearts, their homes, to foster a medium to large dog for at least a couple weeks just so they get some time outside the kennel until this emergency is lifted.”

The shelter has more than 320 dogs who are in need of fostering, including many huskies and German shepherds who have been cooped up in their kennels since last week.

Anyone who decides to foster can be matched with the right dog that’ll fit their lifestyle — whether that includes getting along with other dogs and animals in the home, young children, the elderly and more.

Fosters will be asked to care for the animal for at least two weeks and will also be provided with an essential care kit.

“If you’re a foster, we’ll provide you with pretty much everything you need,” Pratt explained. “Food for two weeks, as well as an ID tag, collar, a leash and also a limited number of crates.”

Although Wednesday’s rainstorm helped extinguish some of the hotspots, health officials are still urging the public to limit outdoor exposure, avoid touching any fallen debris and wear properly fitting facemasks when spending time outside.

For those interested in fostering or adopting an animal, click here. The Tustin shelter also has an Amazon wishlist for supplies, collars, toys and more to help care for animals.