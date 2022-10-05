A hole in front of an abandoned home in Del Rey is producing a smell that neighbors describe as akin to sewer water.

The neighbors, some of whom claim they’ve been made sick by the odor, add that the smell gets worse at night and when people on the streets use their plumbing.

“It’s fecal matter. It’s human waste,” one neighbor told KTLA.

“It comes right through the front door, and it gets so bad I have to close the door or leave the living room and go to another room in the house,” added neighbor Carmen Gonzales.

Gonzales added that she has breathing issues, something the noxious fumes are making worse.

“Not being able to breathe fresh air, especially at night, is a problem for me,” she said.

So far, public agencies have declined to step in, citing the hole’s location on private property..

The home is owned by Green Lotus Group LLC, a Huntington Beach company that has not returned requests for comment.