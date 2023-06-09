Authorities investigating a man who has been missing for over a year are now suspecting foul play was involved in his disappearance.

Ariel Holley was last seen on March 13, 2022, near his residence in Sylmar, but cell phone data pinpointed the 34-year-old’s location to Lake Hughes.

Detectives searched the area for clues on Thursday and they believe Holley was with another person when he disappeared.

Ariel Holley pictured on July 12, 2021. (LASD)

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau has taken over the investigation from the LAPD.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be submitted by visiting www.lacrimestoppers.com or by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.