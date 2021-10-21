Foul smell in Carson now expected to linger into weekend after initial treatment fails

Workers from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Works assess the water quality in the Dominguez Channel in October 2021. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

The noxious smell plaguing Carson residents would dissipate by the middle of this week, Los Angeles County officials said.

But Wednesday — right about when the smell was supposed to go away — the officials revised their timeline.

Efforts to combat the odor have been hampered by low supplies of a biodegradable neutralizer. And workers initially sprayed at high tide, causing much of the neutralizer to wash away.

The odor is now expected to linger until the weekend, as residents remain under public health advisement to avoid prolonged outdoor exercise at night and in the early morning.

