Fountain Valley families lose homes in fire

A Fountain Valley family is asking for help getting back on their feet after they lost their home in a fire.

The blaze at 17372 San Luis Street spread to four units about 11 a.m. Thursday. After the flames erupted, Ezequiel Garcia and his mother Maria Garcia ran next door to help an elderly man and his dog escape.

“My mom was coming out of my neighbor’s house, covered in flames, carrying him out,” the son recalled.

The displaced family set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for food, accommodation and clothes.

Jennifer Mcgraw reports for the KTLA 5 News at 5 on Feb. 21, 2021.