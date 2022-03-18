With nothing more than they could carry, an extended family of nine began the dangerous and arduous journey from Ukraine to the United States.

Peter Kovalchuk and his family traveled by train, plane, car and on foot before finally reaching Southern California.

After journeying through four countries, it was a chance encounter that really changed their fortune.

Now they are getting help in Encino, but it’s no smooth sailing for the family who will have to find a place to stay in the next several days.

To donate to Kovalchuk and the rest of his extended family, click here.

Rick Chambers reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on March 18, 2022.