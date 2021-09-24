Officials: 4 injured in shooting at Willowbrook Metro station

Investigators respond to a Willowbrook Metro station where four people were injured in a shooting on Sept. 24, 2021. (KTLA)

Four people were hurt in a shooting at the Rosa Parks Metro Station in Willowbrook Friday night, officials said.

The call of a shooting at the C Line station came in at 7:41 p.m., said Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Transit Bureau spokesperson Ramone Montenegro.

Deputies patrol the station regularly, so they were on scene in a matter of seconds, Montenegro added.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to the station at 7:45 p.m., where they found four patients total, according to Michael Pittman, spokesman for the Fire Department.

Three patients were critically injured, while one had minor injuries, Pittman said.

The investigation is ongoing, and sheriff’s deputies remained on to get witness statements and checking surveillance video.

One question that remains is whether the shooting was on the train or at the station, as the train was at the platform when deputies arrived, Montenegro said.

Police believe there were two or three people involved in the shooting, though Montenegro had no information to release about potential shooters or victims.

Metro service experiencing some delays Friday night as a result.

As of 9:10 p.m., A Line service has been restored, though C Line trains continued to skip the station.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

A LINE: trains resume normal service.



C LINE: trains SKIP Willowbrook/Rosa Parks Station. Supplementary bus shuttles in service between Long Beach Bl and Crenshaw. pic.twitter.com/jLKz0nb5T7 — LA Metro Rider Alerts (@metrolaalerts) September 25, 2021