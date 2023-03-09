Four men have been arrested for allegedly burglarizing a sports card store in Burbank early Thursday.

Burbank police responded to a call regarding a commercial burglary at Burbank Sportscards, located at 1610 West Burbank Blvd., around 1:30 a.m.

A resident contacted authorities after hearing the business’ burglary alarm, accompanied by “banging noises at the back of the business,” according to reports.

When officers arrived on the scene, they located a blue truck traveling east on Burbank Boulevard at Front Street at a high rate of speed that failed to yield to police and escaped onto The 5 Freeway.

The driver of the truck exited the freeway at Sunland Boulevard and then ditched the vehicle in the 8400 block of Wheatland Boulevard after which a short foot pursuit ensued.

Police were able to apprehend four of the six occupants that ran from the vehicle.

A significant amount of property stolen from Burbank Sportscards was found within the vehicle and in the suspects’ possession, according to police.

The suspects were identified as Tony Pineda, 30, of Huntington Park, Francisco Mena, 26, of Los Angeles, Diego Erazo, 20, of Tujunga, and Henry Flores, 19, also of Tujunga.

All four were arrested and charged on suspicion of felony burglary, among other charges.

Authorities are looking into the likelihood that the same suspects targeted another sports card store in Burbank, after two probation searches at two homes related to the four men in custody located evidence linking them to the burglary of Bullpen Burbank on March 1.

The owner of Bullpen Burbank reported that the business lost more than $230,000 in currency and merchandise.

The suspects are due to appear in court on Monday.