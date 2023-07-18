A fourth bus carrying migrants from Texas arrived in Los Angeles Tuesday night.

The bus left Brownsville, Texas on Monday at 4:25 p.m. local time and arrived at Union Station around 6:30 p.m.

The 45 asylum seekers are from various countries including Brazil, Chile, China, Colombia, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras, and Venezuela, according to The Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights (CHIRLA).

The bus included 37 adults and 8 children with the largest group of migrants — 23 people — hailing from Venezuela.

The arriving migrants will be connected with loved ones or sponsors across Southern California and beyond including Tustin, Los Angeles, Pasadena, San Bernardino, the Inland Empire, San Diego, San Francisco, Las Vegas, Phoenix, and Washington.

Those arriving were welcomed inside St. Anthony Croatian Catholic Church to rest while food, hygiene kits, clothing, consultations with legal immigration attorneys and guidance on legal resources were being offered by CHIRLA.

A fourth bus carrying 45 migrants from Texas arrived in Los Angeles’ Union Station on July 18, 2023. (KTLA)

Tuesday night’s arrival marks the second bus to arrive in L.A. in less than a week — on July 13, 35 migrants were also sent from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to L.A.’s Union Station.

In total, Tuesday’s arrival marks the fourth bus of migrants sent from Abbott to L.A. The first bus arrived on June 14, the second bus arrived on July 1.

“Texas’ small border towns remain overwhelmed and overrun by the thousands of people illegally crossing into Texas from Mexico,” said Abbott in a press release. “Los Angeles is a major city that migrants seek to go to, particularly now that its city leaders approved its sanctuary city status.”

Abbott directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to charter buses to transport migrants from Texas to Washington, D.C. in 2022. Since then, Abbott has added New York City, Chicago, Philadelphia and Denver as drop-off locations.

According to Abbott’s office, more than 21,600 migrants have since been transported to sanctuary cities across the country.

With each drop-off, L.A. Mayor Karen Bass and the Mayor’s Office have quickly mobilized a welcome committee made up of city and county workers alongside a coalition of nonprofit organizations and faith partners to assist with the migrants’ arrival.

“As an organized collective in Los Angeles and as advocates for a more humane and just society for immigrants, we will do what we must to protect the dignity and safety of these families whenever they arrive,” said Salas. “As we watch more and more buses arrive in California and other states, we call on the Biden Administration to intervene and protect these asylum-seekers, support and fund non-profit organizations providing the humanitarian assistance migrants need, and condemn those who put politics ahead of freedom, democracy, and life, which is what asylum seekers are looking for in this country.”

“They are coming to Los Angeles to work, to contribute, to pay taxes but also to create economic opportunities for others as well,” said another CHIRLA spokesperson. “Just the way that every other single immigrant has done that has made this city a city in which we are proud to call ourselves Angelenos.”