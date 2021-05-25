Fourth of July fireworks to light up Rose Bowl stadium after pandemic pause

Fireworks from a show at the Rose Bowl is seen in this file photo. (KTLA)

Fourth of July isn’t the same without a live fireworks show’s colorful bursts and glittery fizzles — and the crowd’s dazzled “ohhs” and “ahhs.” It’s a tradition about as American as apple pie.

Last year, the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered large venues where professional fireworks shows are often held. Pasadena’s historic Rose Bowl stadium pivoted its long-standing annual AmericaFest to online and ditched the pyrotechnics.

But this year the stadium is bringing back the show, now in its 95th year, and at least some of the crowd. The family-friendly event is set to literally “pop off” 19 days after California’s economy is set to largely reopen on June 15.

Pasadena Councilmember Steve Madison, who represents the area where the stadium is located, announced the show’s return Monday night at the tail end of a City Council meeting.

