During Game 2 of the National League Division Series, the Dodgers and Padres hosted a special guest on the field, a different kind of “fowl.”
As the eighth inning was underway, a goose landed in the outfield.
Dodgers crew members attempted to get the goose off the field, much to the delight of fans, but the goose wasn’t having it, taking flight and re-settling not far behind home plate, video from one Twitter user shows.
The waterfowl was eventually snared using a towel and a trashcan near third base and taken off the field.