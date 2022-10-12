During Game 2 of the National League Division Series, the Dodgers and Padres hosted a special guest on the field, a different kind of “fowl.”

As the eighth inning was underway, a goose landed in the outfield.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 12: A goose flies on the field during the eighth inning of game two of the National League Division Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium on October 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 12: A Los Angeles Dodgers grounds crew member attempts to escort a goose off the field in the eighth inning in game two of the National League Division Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium on October 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Dodgers crew members attempted to get the goose off the field, much to the delight of fans, but the goose wasn’t having it, taking flight and re-settling not far behind home plate, video from one Twitter user shows.

The waterfowl was eventually snared using a towel and a trashcan near third base and taken off the field.