Frank Ocean’s teen brother, Ryan Breaux, believed to have been killed in Thousand Oaks car crash

A fiery crash early Sunday in Thousand Oaks left two people dead, and social media accounts indicate one of the victims was the younger brother of singer Frank Ocean.

Neither family members nor authorities have confirmed his identity, but friends on social media identified 18-year-old Ryan Breaux as one of two young men who died in the single-car crash. The Ventura County Medical Examiner’s Office was not immediately available for comment Monday.

Cal State Northridge identified the other victim as Ezekial Bishop, a track and field student-athlete who enrolled in the university for the spring 2020 semester.

“We are deeply saddened to hear of Ezekial’s passing,” athletic director Mike Izzi said in a post on the school’s website. “Any loss of life is tragic, and to lose someone so young is absolutely heartbreaking. Our thoughts and prayers are with Ezekial’s family at this extremely difficult time.”

